AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ACM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AECOM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus boosted their target price on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $70.80 on Monday. AECOM has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $78.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in AECOM by 6.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in AECOM by 5.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in AECOM by 77.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 43,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 18,775 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AECOM during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in AECOM by 88.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 786,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,636,000 after buying an additional 369,000 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

