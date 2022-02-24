Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Cut to C$15.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$16.25 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.83.

SPB stock opened at C$11.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$10.85 and a 52-week high of C$16.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.92 per share, with a total value of C$49,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$467,179.44.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

