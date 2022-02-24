National Bankshares Increases TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Price Target to C$3.50

TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.86% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TVA Group stock opened at C$3.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$145.60 million and a PE ratio of 4.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.96. TVA Group has a 1-year low of C$2.16 and a 1-year high of C$3.48.

About TVA Group (Get Rating)

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

