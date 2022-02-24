Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS AMIVF opened at $11.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.32. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $11.96.
About Atrium Mortgage Investment (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atrium Mortgage Investment (AMIVF)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.