Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMIVF opened at $11.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.32. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $11.96.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp. is engaged in providing financing solutions in both the commercial and residential real estate sectors. It funds a variety of types of mortgages including term, construction and bridge financing. Its investment strategy is to invest in commercial and residential mortgages from borrowers whose financing needs are not being met by the larger financial institutions.

