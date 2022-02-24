Duolingo (DUOL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Duolingo to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $84.25 on Thursday. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $78.05 and a 12-month high of $204.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.26 and its 200-day moving average is $130.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 34,764 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.73 per share, with a total value of $3,675,597.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $1,260,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 640,975 shares of company stock worth $59,009,495 and sold 15,272 shares worth $1,589,225.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Duolingo by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,647,000 after buying an additional 45,163 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,727,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,756,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Duolingo by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Duolingo by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 32,074 shares during the last quarter. 34.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

