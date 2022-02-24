JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $255.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BT Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on BT Group from GBX 235 ($3.20) to GBX 240 ($3.26) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised BT Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $198.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTGOF opened at $2.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27. BT Group has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $2.89.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

