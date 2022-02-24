Liberty Broadband (LBRDA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LBRDA opened at $138.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.49 and its 200-day moving average is $162.28. Liberty Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $135.10 and a fifty-two week high of $188.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDA. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

