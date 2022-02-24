Diana Shipping (DSX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect Diana Shipping to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Diana Shipping stock opened at $4.15 on Thursday. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.87 million, a PE ratio of 83.02 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of brokerages have commented on DSX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diana Shipping has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 118.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,794 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after buying an additional 860,453 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,816,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after buying an additional 221,227 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 782,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 166,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

