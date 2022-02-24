Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Down 7.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.2% during trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $14.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Riskified traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.47. Approximately 5,771 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,240,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RSKD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Riskified in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Riskified from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Get Riskified alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Riskified by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,819,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,670,000 after buying an additional 234,003 shares during the last quarter. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in Riskified during the third quarter worth approximately $121,463,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Riskified during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,674,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Riskified by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,314,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,190,000 after purchasing an additional 97,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,649,000. 21.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.03.

Riskified Company Profile (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.