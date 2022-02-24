TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $59.70 and last traded at $60.77, with a volume of 271863 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.25.

The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.58.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 47,553 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 20,212 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 129,101 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,801,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.19 and its 200-day moving average is $70.11.

About TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

