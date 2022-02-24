Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $55.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.28, but opened at $25.76. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Riley Exploration Permian shares last traded at $26.05, with a volume of 190 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Riley Exploration Permian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REPX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP grew its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 79,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 24,263 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $873,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.64 million. On average, research analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

