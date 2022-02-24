Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $110.96 and last traded at $109.69, with a volume of 5385 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.45.

The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.45. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 10.37%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38.

About Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.