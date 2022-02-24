Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $70.00. Evercore ISI currently has an inline rating on the stock. Teladoc Health traded as low as $60.58 and last traded at $61.46, with a volume of 12195362 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.30.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TDOC. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.76.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $425,317.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 23.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 23.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 5.9% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 15.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

