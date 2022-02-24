Kirkland’s Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,175 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,274% compared to the typical volume of 231 put options.

In other news, Director Charles Pleas III acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.41 per share, with a total value of $144,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $1,086,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in Kirkland’s by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,415,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,197,000 after purchasing an additional 220,463 shares during the period. Osmium Partners LLC increased its position in Kirkland’s by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 1,254,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,099,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kirkland’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kirkland’s by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,297,000 after purchasing an additional 240,536 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Kirkland’s by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 270,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirkland’s stock opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.66. Kirkland’s has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $34.45.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $143.63 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 34.19%.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

