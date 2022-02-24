Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 17,748 call options on the company. This is an increase of 6,623% compared to the average daily volume of 264 call options.

In related news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 34,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $362,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 15,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $161,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,371 shares of company stock valued at $669,458.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROVR. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Rover Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $4.99 on Thursday. Rover Group has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $15.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

