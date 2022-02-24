Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, February 28th (NYSEARCA:DRIP)

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP – Get Rating) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, February 28th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, February 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of DRIP stock opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.78. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $14.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $534,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 83,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 42,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter.

