Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$25.50

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.66% from the stock’s current price.

KMP.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$25.50 in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares started coverage on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$24.75 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Killam Apartment REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.95.

Shares of TSE KMP.UN opened at C$21.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.18. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1-year low of C$17.62 and a 1-year high of C$24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.76.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

