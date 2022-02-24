Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$23.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 78.29% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of PRN stock opened at C$12.90 on Tuesday. Profound Medical has a 12 month low of C$11.26 and a 12 month high of C$30.08. The stock has a market cap of C$267.92 million and a P/E ratio of -7.27. The company has a current ratio of 24.26, a quick ratio of 22.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.76.
Profound Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
