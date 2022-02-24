Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$23.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 78.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of PRN stock opened at C$12.90 on Tuesday. Profound Medical has a 12 month low of C$11.26 and a 12 month high of C$30.08. The stock has a market cap of C$267.92 million and a P/E ratio of -7.27. The company has a current ratio of 24.26, a quick ratio of 22.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.76.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

