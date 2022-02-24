Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Given New C$27.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on D.UN. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares cut shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.28.

Shares of D.UN opened at C$25.88 on Tuesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$19.60 and a twelve month high of C$26.12. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.57.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

