Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) PT Set at CHF 415 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 415 price target on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZURN. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 515.90 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays set a CHF 450 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 405 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 492 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 473.90.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52 week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.