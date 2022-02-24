KeyCorp Weighs in on Waste Connections, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waste Connections in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

WCN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $118.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $97.02 and a twelve month high of $138.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 41.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,991,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,245,000 after acquiring an additional 205,348 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,720,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,111,000 after buying an additional 154,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,147,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,479,000 after buying an additional 1,766,471 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,027,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,650,000 after buying an additional 722,146 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,936,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,910,000 after buying an additional 567,645 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

