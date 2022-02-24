Papa John’s International, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Papa John’s International in a research note issued on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

PZZA has been the topic of several other research reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.20.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $106.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.85, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.52. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $78.41 and a twelve month high of $140.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,365,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,456,000 after acquiring an additional 560,069 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,019,000 after acquiring an additional 524,219 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,652,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 5,206.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 369,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,860,000 after acquiring an additional 362,056 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -341.46%.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

