DA Davidson Comments on GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GTYH)

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GTY Technology in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for GTY Technology’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GTY Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on GTY Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

NASDAQ GTYH opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $241.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.30. GTY Technology has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $8.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

In other news, CEO Tj Parass acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in GTY Technology by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

