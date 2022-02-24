Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Community Health Systems, Inc. Cut by Truist Financial (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Community Health Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CYH. Bank of America raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.48. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.72. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 37.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

