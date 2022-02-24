Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cognex Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Cognex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Northcoast Research raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.22.

Shares of CGNX opened at $63.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.67. Cognex has a 1-year low of $61.59 and a 1-year high of $92.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

