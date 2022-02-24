Zacks Investment Research Lowers Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $322.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Boston Beer has slumped and lagged the industry in the past year. The stock has been battered in the past year by a dismal earnings trend, as well as the ongoing impacts of the slowdown in the hard seltzer business and supply-chain headwinds. The company reported loss per share in fourth-quarter 2021, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third straight quarter. The dismal results were mainly due to the decrease in revenues owing to lower shipment volumes, partly offset by lower operating expenses. Soft revenues were a result of lower production and shipment volumes. An indirect volume adjustment costs as a result of the hard seltzer slowdown and higher materials costs also hurt margins. Despite the soft hard seltzer trends, the company noted that the Truly brand continued to gain share. Twisted Tea brand also holds potential.”

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Beer from an underperform rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen raised shares of Boston Beer from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $719.53.

SAM stock opened at $368.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $460.60 and a 200 day moving average of $503.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 0.72. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $367.03 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($7.49). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $348.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total transaction of $3,074,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,685 shares of company stock worth $3,917,380. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1,721.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,033,000 after acquiring an additional 176,197 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 493.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,219,000 after buying an additional 143,528 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 860.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,627,000 after buying an additional 129,392 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,298,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,917,000 after buying an additional 94,742 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

