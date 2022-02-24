United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Insider Buys £31,080 in Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) insider Liam Butterworth acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,036 ($14.09) per share, with a total value of £31,080 ($42,268.46).

Shares of LON:UU opened at GBX 1,046 ($14.23) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,070.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. United Utilities Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 851.80 ($11.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,138.50 ($15.48). The firm has a market cap of £7.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.86.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,060 ($14.42) to GBX 1,100 ($14.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

