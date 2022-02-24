Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $48.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a provider of mission critical water treatment solutions. The company offer services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle. Its operating segment consists of Industrial, Municipal and Products. Industrial Segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions. Municipal Segment provides engineered solutions and equipment for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. Products Segment sells differentiated technologies to a diverse set of water treatment system specifiers, integrators and end users globally. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is based in PITTSBURGH, United States. “

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AQUA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.56.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $41.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day moving average of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 98.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $49.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.53 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evoqua Water Technologies (Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.