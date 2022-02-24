Nicholas V. Wilson Buys 3,236 Shares of EPE Special Opportunities Limited (LON:ESO) Stock

EPE Special Opportunities Limited (LON:ESO – Get Rating) insider Nicholas V. Wilson bought 3,236 shares of EPE Special Opportunities stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £1,035.52 ($1,408.30).

ESO stock opened at GBX 279 ($3.79) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 324.48. EPE Special Opportunities Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 270.40 ($3.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 442 ($6.01). The company has a market cap of £87.94 million and a PE ratio of 1.18.

EPE Special Opportunities Company Profile (Get Rating)

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

