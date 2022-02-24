Nicholas V. Wilson Buys 3,236 Shares of EPE Special Opportunities Limited (LON:ESO) Stock

EPE Special Opportunities Limited (LON:ESO – Get Rating) insider Nicholas V. Wilson bought 3,236 shares of EPE Special Opportunities stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £1,035.52 ($1,408.30).
ESO stock opened at GBX 279 ($3.79) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 324.48. EPE Special Opportunities Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 270.40 ($3.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 442 ($6.01). The company has a market cap of £87.94 million and a PE ratio of 1.18.
