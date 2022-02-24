Uniti Group (UNIT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ UNIT opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.88. Uniti Group has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $14.60.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.
Uniti Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.
