Uniti Group (UNIT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.88. Uniti Group has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $14.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

