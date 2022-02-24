Macy’s (NYSE:M) to Buyback $2.00 billion in Outstanding Shares

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on M. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

M stock opened at $23.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

