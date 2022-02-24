Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.
NYSE SHI opened at $22.45 on Thursday. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 1-year low of $20.34 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.94.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
