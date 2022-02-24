Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NYSE SHI opened at $22.45 on Thursday. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 1-year low of $20.34 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the third quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

