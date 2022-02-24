Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.05.

Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $79.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,108,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $837,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 53,176 shares during the period. 30.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

