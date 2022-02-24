Gray Television (GTN.A) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of GTN.A stock opened at $19.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average is $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $21.85.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

