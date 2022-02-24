Gray Television (GTN.A) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.
Shares of GTN.A stock opened at $19.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average is $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $21.85.
Gray Television Company Profile (Get Rating)
