Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Engie (ENGI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Engie (EPA: ENGI) in the last few weeks:

2/21/2022 – Engie was given a new €19.50 ($22.16) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/15/2022 – Engie was given a new €20.50 ($23.30) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/15/2022 – Engie was given a new €18.50 ($21.02) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/8/2022 – Engie was given a new €18.50 ($21.02) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/10/2022 – Engie was given a new €18.20 ($20.68) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

EPA ENGI opened at €14.39 ($16.35) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €13.60 and its 200-day moving average is €12.72. Engie Sa has a 12-month low of €12.16 ($13.82) and a 12-month high of €15.16 ($17.23).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

