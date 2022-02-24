Avnet (AVT) versus Its Peers Financial Survey

Avnet (NASDAQ: AVT – Get Rating) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Avnet to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Avnet pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Avnet pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 26.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Avnet has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Avnet is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

96.8% of Avnet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.9% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Avnet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avnet and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avnet $19.53 billion $193.11 million 8.90 Avnet Competitors $3.73 billion $184.86 million 3.80

Avnet has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Avnet is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Avnet and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avnet 0 2 1 1 2.75 Avnet Competitors 74 329 446 20 2.47

Avnet currently has a consensus target price of $49.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.98%. As a group, “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 26.01%. Given Avnet’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Avnet has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Avnet and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avnet 2.11% 11.28% 5.12% Avnet Competitors -182.88% -90.72% -2.92%

Volatility and Risk

Avnet has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avnet’s competitors have a beta of 1.63, suggesting that their average stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avnet beats its competitors on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Avnet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc. engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources. The company was founded by Charles Avnet in 1921 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

