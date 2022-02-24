Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) versus Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Critical Review

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) and Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Illumina and Nautilus Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Illumina 1 7 2 0 2.10 Nautilus Biotechnology 0 2 2 0 2.50

Illumina presently has a consensus price target of $407.70, suggesting a potential upside of 29.31%. Nautilus Biotechnology has a consensus price target of $10.33, suggesting a potential upside of 190.26%. Given Nautilus Biotechnology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nautilus Biotechnology is more favorable than Illumina.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Illumina and Nautilus Biotechnology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Illumina $4.53 billion 10.89 $762.00 million $5.05 62.43 Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A -$520,000.00 N/A N/A

Illumina has higher revenue and earnings than Nautilus Biotechnology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.4% of Illumina shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Illumina shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Illumina and Nautilus Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Illumina 16.82% 11.35% 7.48% Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Illumina beats Nautilus Biotechnology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Illumina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions. The firm’s products include instruments, kits and reagents, selection tools, and software and analysis. Its services include sequencing and microarray services, proactive instrument monitoring, and instrument services, training, and consulting. The company was founded by David R. Walt, John R. Stuelpnagel, Anthony W. Czarnik, Lawrence A. Bock, and Mark S. Chee in April 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc., a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

