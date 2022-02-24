Zacks: Analysts Expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Equities analysts expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) to announce $1.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.53 billion and the highest is $1.55 billion. Canadian Solar posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year sales of $5.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $6.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Solar.

CSIQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the second quarter worth $1,833,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Canadian Solar by 33.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,885 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 15,929 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Canadian Solar by 1.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 270,309 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the second quarter worth $3,997,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its position in Canadian Solar by 50.0% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 180,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $26.63 on Thursday. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $51.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average of $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

