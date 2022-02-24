WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJS) Stock Price Down 1.2%

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.20 and last traded at $42.20. 4,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 3,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.71.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average is $44.11.
