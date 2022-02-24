Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.040-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $152 million-$154 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148 million.Tenable also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.150-$0.190 EPS.

Tenable stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.97. The stock had a trading volume of 668,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -128.49 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Tenable has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $56.91.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TENB shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Tenable from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.25.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,777,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $385,344.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,910. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Tenable by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

