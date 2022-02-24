Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Trading Down 5.8%

Mogo Inc. (TSE:MOGO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.60. Approximately 278,218 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 375,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.76.

MOGO has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Mogo in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The firm has a market cap of C$198.51 million and a P/E ratio of -21.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

