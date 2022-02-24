Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Hits $0.25

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $18.96 million and approximately $54,362.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000718 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,717.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,356.14 or 0.06786513 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.24 or 0.00277204 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00016121 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $267.78 or 0.00771314 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00069666 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007825 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.70 or 0.00393736 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.60 or 0.00220646 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,019,792 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

