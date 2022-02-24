Travala.com Price Down 35.9% Over Last Week (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded down 35.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00002935 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $51.49 million and approximately $7.81 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00041972 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2,353.08 or 0.06777696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,793.32 or 1.00217160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00043791 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00049381 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,529,837 coins. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

