Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Trading 2% Higher

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Rating) traded up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.92 and last traded at $20.92. 481 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.03.

Get Ion Beam Applications alerts:

About Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF)

Ion Beam Applications SA engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cancer treatment and diagnosis equipment. It operates through the Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators; and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment include development, fabrication, and services associated with medical and industrial particle accelerators and proton therapy systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ion Beam Applications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ion Beam Applications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.