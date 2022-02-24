Chainswap Trading Down 13.5% Over Last 7 Days (ASAP)

Chainswap (CURRENCY:ASAP) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One Chainswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0574 or 0.00000164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chainswap has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. Chainswap has a market cap of $1.04 million and $23,026.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00035000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00110072 BTC.

About Chainswap

Chainswap (CRYPTO:ASAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,164,890 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

