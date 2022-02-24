Arionum (ARO) Achieves Market Cap of $55,734.12

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last week, Arionum has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. One Arionum coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arionum has a market cap of $55,734.12 and approximately $68.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitShares (BTS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Kcash (KCASH) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Odin Platform (ODN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bat True Share (BTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00044332 BTC.

Bolt Share (BTS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014464 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

