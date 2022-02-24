Analysts Expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for International Money Express.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on IMXI. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $85,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 53,216 shares of company stock worth $849,609 over the last 90 days. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the third quarter worth approximately $516,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the second quarter worth approximately $449,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in International Money Express by 1.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the third quarter worth approximately $918,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.98. The company had a trading volume of 172,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,843. International Money Express has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.94. The company has a market cap of $617.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.52.

International Money Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Money Express (IMXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.