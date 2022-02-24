Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.050-$0.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$140 million.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Key Tronic in a report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Shares of KTCC stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $5.88. 9,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,227. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.28 million, a PE ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.59. Key Tronic has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $8.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTCC. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Key Tronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Key Tronic by 20.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after acquiring an additional 265,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.