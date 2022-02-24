Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.050-$0.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$140 million.
Shares of Key Tronic stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.88. 9,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,227. The company has a market cap of $63.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37. Key Tronic has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a research report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating for the company.
About Key Tronic (Get Rating)
Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.
