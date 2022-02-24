Online Blockchain (LON:OBC) Trading 8.6% Higher

Online Blockchain Plc (LON:OBC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 38 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.52). 81,883 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 54,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.48).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 49.36 and a quick ratio of 49.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 41.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.00.
Online Blockchain Company Profile (LON:OBC)
